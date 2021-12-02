Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.