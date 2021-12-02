Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.64

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $11.90. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

