Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TLSNY. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of TLSNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 312,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,177. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.