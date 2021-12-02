Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

