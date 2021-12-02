TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Acquires $22,499.20 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Roberto Cuca bought 1,780 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roberto Cuca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Roberto Cuca acquired 423 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $5,329.80.

NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The firm has a market cap of $183.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

