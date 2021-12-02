Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Given a C$70.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) received a C$70.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TCS stock traded down C$1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,657. The firm has a market cap of C$714.37 million and a PE ratio of 115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$36.27 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.23.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.