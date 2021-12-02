Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.
About Technology One
