Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

About Technology One

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, and Corporate segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

