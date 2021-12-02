TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

