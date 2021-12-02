TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.67.

TRP traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.05. The company had a trading volume of 944,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.14. The company has a market cap of C$57.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$51.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at C$79,080.24. Insiders have sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

