TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TASK stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

