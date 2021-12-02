Tapinator (TAPM) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tapinator to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tapinator and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 791 1001 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Tapinator’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 25.56 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.62

Tapinator’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Risk and Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tapinator rivals beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

