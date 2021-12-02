Tapinator (TAPM) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tapinator to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tapinator and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 791 1001 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Tapinator’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tapinator and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 25.56 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.62

Tapinator’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Volatility and Risk

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tapinator peers beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

