Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 1,905 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, James Leal sold 1,904 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36.

On Monday, September 27th, James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00.

Shares of TNDM opened at $124.67 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 429.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

