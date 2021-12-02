Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Down 44.7% in November

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. Tailwind Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 938,728 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.