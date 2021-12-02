Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

TRHC opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

