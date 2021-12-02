T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Increased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $196.03 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.51 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.