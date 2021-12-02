T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 2.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

TROW stock opened at $197.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.51 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

