Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.67.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.75. 1,139,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,894. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $361.22. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.