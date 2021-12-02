Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $362.65 and last traded at $361.12, with a volume of 14342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.75.

The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.31.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

