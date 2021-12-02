Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $138.71

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and traded as high as $142.64. Symrise shares last traded at $142.64, with a volume of 361 shares traded.

Symrise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

