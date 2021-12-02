Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €137.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €137.00 ($155.68) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.23 ($138.90).

Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($83.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.68.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

