Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

