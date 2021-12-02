Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,772 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 67.6% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.