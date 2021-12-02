Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPLA opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.