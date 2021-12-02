Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

