Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $32.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,045.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,009. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

