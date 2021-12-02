Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of SRDX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 56,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,752. The stock has a market cap of $616.69 million, a P/E ratio of 145.04 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,051 shares of company stock worth $1,079,984 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.