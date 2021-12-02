Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

SGRY opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

