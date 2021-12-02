Suretly Hits Market Capitalization of $82,548.07 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00236102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00086872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

