Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 242,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

SDPI opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

