SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.48

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 112196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.43.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.1301562 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

