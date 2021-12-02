Summit X LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $1,095.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.37, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $976.88 and a 200-day moving average of $777.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

