Summit X LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Summit X LLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Baidu stock opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.15. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.89 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.