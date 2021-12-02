Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $328.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

