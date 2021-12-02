Summit X LLC Acquires New Position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CYBN stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. CYBIN INC. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

