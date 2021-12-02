Summit X LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $151.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

