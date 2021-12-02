Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 253,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,179 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 117.0% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 84,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.3% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.