Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,770 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.19 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

