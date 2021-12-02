Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,787,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 474,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 444,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

