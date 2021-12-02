Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $913,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.