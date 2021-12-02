Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.09 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $343.73 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $601.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

