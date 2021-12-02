Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

NYSE SYK opened at $239.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

