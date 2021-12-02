Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 21,523 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

