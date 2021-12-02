Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

