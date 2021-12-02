Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.