Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

CVS opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

