Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,832.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,865.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,725.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

