Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

HD opened at $400.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The company has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.