Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

MDYV opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

