Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

